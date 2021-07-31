LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 37.80%.

LTC stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,180. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

