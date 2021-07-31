LuaSwap (LUA) Market Capitalization Tops $6.08 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. LuaSwap has a market cap of $6.08 million and $296,745.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00055571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.69 or 0.00796811 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00085773 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 214,182,840 coins and its circulating supply is 100,830,471 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

