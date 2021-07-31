Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $398.93.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $400.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.54. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $406.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

