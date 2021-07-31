LunchMoney (LMY) Market Cap Hits $311,916.95

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $311,916.95 and approximately $2,660.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 51.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00055115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.49 or 0.00797886 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00085363 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LMY is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,431,268 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

