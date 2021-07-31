LUXCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.16 Million (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0988 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $73,709.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 82.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,984.78 or 0.99478133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00029470 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.62 or 0.00991720 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00359519 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00405250 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005806 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004402 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,793,018 coins and its circulating supply is 11,785,786 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

