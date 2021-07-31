Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Short Interest Up 50.6% in July

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,200 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the June 30th total of 438,400 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Lydall by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lydall by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lydall by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of LDL stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $61.20. 172,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Lydall has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $62.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,019.83 and a beta of 3.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

