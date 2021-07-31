Lympo Market Token Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $12.77 million and $142,387.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00101017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00127959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,623.68 or 0.99841911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.45 or 0.00811843 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

