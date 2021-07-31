M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,957,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,822. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

