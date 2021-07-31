MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Position Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,157 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.01% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $40,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,190,000 after buying an additional 645,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,832,000 after buying an additional 636,023 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after buying an additional 373,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,943,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after buying an additional 307,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $25,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,259,257.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,640 shares of company stock worth $11,588,502. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $61.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 27.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MTSI. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.