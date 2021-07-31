MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 6.40%. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.560-$0.600 EPS.
MTSI stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.72. The company had a trading volume of 509,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,971. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. Cowen boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
