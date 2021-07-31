MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 6.40%. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.560-$0.600 EPS.

MTSI stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.72. The company had a trading volume of 509,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,971. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. Cowen boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,257.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 188,640 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

