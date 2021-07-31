Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Up 48.6% in July

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the June 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MQBKY traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.98. 7,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,829. Macquarie Group has a one year low of $83.85 and a one year high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.00.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $2.589 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Macquarie Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.96.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

