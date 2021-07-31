MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. 659,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,286. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

