Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock Position Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Macy’s by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 209,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 132,719 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,066,000 after acquiring an additional 130,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Macy’s by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,590,000 after acquiring an additional 593,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

NYSE M opened at $17.00 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

