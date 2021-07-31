Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Erste Group raised shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

MYTAY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. 1,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

