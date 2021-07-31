Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Up 43.8% in July

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE MHNC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. 7,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,907. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

