Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the June 30th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,513,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MJWL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 19,822,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,746,604. Majic Wheels has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13.

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

