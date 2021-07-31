Maker Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $107.82 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,058.19 or 0.07217484 BTC on major exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $3.03 billion and $107.82 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00055489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.07 or 0.00800225 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00039799 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

