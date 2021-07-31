Man Group plc Acquires 10,000 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.21% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.81. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $613.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGC shares. TheStreet upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $55,473.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,073.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

