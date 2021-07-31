Man Group plc Acquires 3,718 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $98.40 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9,812.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.59.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,811. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.21.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

