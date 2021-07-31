Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.92.

GTLS stock opened at $155.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $167.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.31.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

