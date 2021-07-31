Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.31% of Retail Value worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 40,538 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Retail Value from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE:RVI opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.86. Retail Value Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $25.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Value Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

