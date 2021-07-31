Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 539.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 814,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $16,187,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $11,299,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 111.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,599,000 after buying an additional 156,145 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 58.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 401,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after buying an additional 148,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB opened at $33.58 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $46.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

