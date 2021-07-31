Man Group plc Buys 23,403 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 641.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 162.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $63.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57.

