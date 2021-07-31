Man Group plc Cuts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,355 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,248 shares of company stock valued at $13,972,832 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $221.54 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $161.03 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

