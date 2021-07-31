Man Group plc Cuts Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,284 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 89.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,759 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,212,000 after purchasing an additional 910,707 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,924,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,591,000 after purchasing an additional 182,454 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after purchasing an additional 389,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

IGT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NYSE:IGT opened at $18.75 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

