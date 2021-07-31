Man Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,274 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BorgWarner by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after buying an additional 325,486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BorgWarner by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 611,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,371,000 after buying an additional 54,047 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BorgWarner by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,254.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

NYSE BWA opened at $48.98 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

