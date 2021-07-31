Man Group plc Decreases Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,522,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

