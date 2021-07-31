Man Group plc Decreases Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of First Busey worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 130.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 37,441 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 27.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth about $2,780,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in First Busey by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Busey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.10.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.