Man Group plc Grows Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Man Group plc raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 298.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $131.45 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $136.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

