Man Group plc Grows Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after buying an additional 1,503,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,271,000 after acquiring an additional 556,693 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 713,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,054,000 after acquiring an additional 463,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 636,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,611,000 after acquiring an additional 446,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Shares of UAL opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.61.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($9.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

