Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 172.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Datadog by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Datadog by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $836,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,155,249.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $9,654,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,402,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 485,549 shares of company stock worth $42,798,827. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.63.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

