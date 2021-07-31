Man Group plc Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,919 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $61,888,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,564,000 after acquiring an additional 613,292 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.66. The company has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

