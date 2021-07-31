Man Group plc Has $1.18 Million Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,580 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $87,234,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after buying an additional 392,535 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $32,521,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,460,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $206.82 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $211.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.20, for a total value of $404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $69,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,736 shares of company stock valued at $34,059,296 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

