Man Group plc Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,433 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $226.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $182.54 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.47.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

