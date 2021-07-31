Man Group plc Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 224.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,605 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.4% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APLE opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

