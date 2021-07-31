Man Group plc Has $1.30 Million Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,591,000 after purchasing an additional 105,975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,802,000 after purchasing an additional 152,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,332,000 after purchasing an additional 81,967 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

NYSE RE opened at $252.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.97. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $193.02 and a 12 month high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.00.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.