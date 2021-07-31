Man Group plc Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK stock opened at $307.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.60. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $308.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,890 shares of company stock worth $9,440,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.23.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

