Man Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Shares of SIGI opened at $81.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $82.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

