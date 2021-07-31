Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $3,402,577 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

