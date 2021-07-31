Man Group plc Invests $1.26 Million in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 302,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Man Group plc owned 0.05% of Crescent Point Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,380,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 161.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 755,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 466,415 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $14,761,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,677,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 118,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.96.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. The firm had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

