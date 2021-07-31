Man Group plc Invests $1.31 Million in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $41.84 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

