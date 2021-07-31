Man Group plc Invests $1.34 Million in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.05% of Nova Measuring Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 668.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.80. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $104.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

