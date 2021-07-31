Man Group plc Invests $1.41 Million in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $10,857,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $21,150,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPNG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. reduced their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupang has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

