Man Group plc Invests $1.53 Million in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000. Man Group plc owned 0.19% of Citi Trends as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Citi Trends by 133.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Citi Trends news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CTRN stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.63. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $740.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

