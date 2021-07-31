Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 196.33 ($2.57).

EMG has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Man Group news, insider Richard Berliand purchased 25,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Shares of EMG traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 197.95 ($2.59). The stock had a trading volume of 4,065,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,687. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 534.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.32. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.61).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.46%.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

