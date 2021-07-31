Man Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,877 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.79. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.