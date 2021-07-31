Man Group plc Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,550,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth about $2,617,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,236,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 111,672 shares valued at $5,492,679. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.42.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.07.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

