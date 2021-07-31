Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Canoo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the first quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the first quarter worth $46,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the first quarter worth $90,000. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01. Canoo Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.05 and a quick ratio of 18.05.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. Analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

