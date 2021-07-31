Man Group plc Purchases 17,690 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 381.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stericycle by 1,581.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $56,667,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Stericycle by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,817,000 after acquiring an additional 562,107 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Stericycle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 20.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,960,000 after acquiring an additional 274,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $70.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -542.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.41 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

