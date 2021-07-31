Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 52,600 Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,517,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,444,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $17,848,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,664,000 after purchasing an additional 610,085 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,088.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $93,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

